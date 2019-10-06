Grand Rapids Police were asking people to avoid an area of Grand Rapids, near Fulton and Garfield Monday morning because they were involved in a stand-off.

GRPD responded to a man in distress. Officers surrounded the home after they confronted the man.

Police say the man was suicidal and armed with a knife. He refused to follow their commands and was shot with a beanbag round. The suspect then ran back inside the home.

The man refused to leave the building and could be seen through the windows.

He was taken into custody shortly before 10:30.

Police say the man had been drinking heavily before the incident happened. They say the suspect had minor self-inflicted wounds.

