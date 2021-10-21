Officials: Credit card skimmers found in gas station pumps across Michigan

Credit card skimmers cannot be seen from the outside of the pump and can copy credit card information.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has released a consumer advisory warning Michiganders about credit card skimming.

During a routine inspection, MDARD officials found multiple card skimmers inside gas station pumps. These skimmers cannot be seen from the outside of the pump and can copy credit card information.

“Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “The FBI and its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions from fraud schemes conducted by criminal enterprises likes this one.”

The skimmers were found at the following locations:

Admiral, 3221 Division S., Wyoming

Admiral, 5342 Westnedge, Portage

Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave., Canton

Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive, Grandville

Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti

Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King, Lansing

Mobil, 1500 Haslett Rd, East Lansing

FlexxMart, 496 Main St. Belleville

“The station owners had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, the thieves cut, broke, or removed the tape. It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.”

MDARD is working with the FBI to locate suspects. The department will continue to do inspections for credit card skimmers.

Anyone who believes their credit card information may have been compromised should contact their bank immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.