Officials select 2021 state Christmas tree from the UP

The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot blue spruce, will be harvested from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula.

LANSING, Mich. — It's not even Halloween yet, but officials have already selected the 2021 state Christmas tree.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot blue spruce from Gogebic County in the Upper Peninsula.

Carla Fletcher and her family donated the tree.

"We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin," Fletcher said. "I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It's amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays."

Crews will harvest the spruce on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and then transport it to downtown Lansing ahead of the holiday season.

At the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the blue spruce into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

The Michigan Capitol Commission, along with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, will develop the lighting scheme and decorate the tree.

The entire journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 19, at the 37th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. The lights will turn on around 7:45 p.m.

Silver Bells includes an electric light parade with floats and marching bands followed by a community sing-along.

