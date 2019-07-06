GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Eleven people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Project.

Bob Pratt, GLSP's executive director, says drownings happen very quickly and without much warning, even if you're an experienced swimmer.

"Unfortunately, a lot of drownings happen in front of people, and they dismiss it because they are waiting to see waving and yelling," Pratt said.

Despite the warm weather ahead, the water temperature is still about 60 degrees -- cold enough to send a swimmer into shock, Pratt says.

"It is also very common for people to end up unexpectedly in the water," Pratt explained, a fear that resonates with Grand Haven's Department of Public Safety, ahead of the summer.

"Only a portion of it is sticking out of the water at this point," Grand Haven's Captain Clint Holt said Friday, in reference to the pier.

High water levels have caused the pier to be primarily underwater, which causes a risk for those walking along it. Holt says all it takes is a 6 inch wave to knock someone off their feet and into the channel.

The concern year after year for Grand Haven beach-goers are rip currents; the cause of most drownings in the area.

"Swim parallel to shore to get yourself out of a rip current, and if you still find yourself entrapped, flip over on your back," Holt advised.

Both Holt and Pratt encourage residents to visit Michigan's beaches, but do so with safety in mind.

"We love the lakes," Pratt said. "We want to encourage people to come to the beaches, but come to the beaches a little bit wiser."

