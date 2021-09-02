Oh, no: Lottery ticket worth $201,000 expires a year later

The money will instead go to the Michigan school aid fund.

MICHIGAN, USA — It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless.

The Michigan Lottery says no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020.

The deadline was 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets are good for a year. The money will instead go to the state school aid fund.

The ticket was sold at Superior Market, east of Ann Arbor.

