Oh, no: Lottery ticket worth $201,000 expires a year later

The money will instead go to the Michigan school aid fund.

MICHIGAN, USA — It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless. 

The Michigan Lottery says no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020. 

The deadline was 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. 

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets are good for a year. The money will instead go to the state school aid fund.

The ticket was sold at Superior Market, east of Ann Arbor.

