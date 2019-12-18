If you've ever spent two hours sitting in Interstate 77 traffic, you'll likely agree with these findings.

A study by Insurify found that Ohio is the riskiest state for traffic incidents.

According to the data, Ohio drivers had the most incidents among U.S. states, meaning its total of speeding tickets, crashes and DUIs was the highest. Speeding was the worst in Virginia, while Maine recorded the most crashes and Wyoming drivers racked up the most DUIs.

To assemble its findings, Insurify assessed the auto insurance applications of 1.9 million car insurance applicants. Analysts compared the number of drivers with infractions against the total population of drivers to determine the state with the highest number of offending drivers.

RELATED: What are 'Distracted Driver Enforcement Areas?'

RELATED: Lakewood's new law prohibiting cell phone use while driving is now in effect