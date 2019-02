GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate the one you love.

But long-lasting relationships require work, beyond just one day out of the year.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Shanna Grove visited the retirement community, Clark at Franklin, to get some advice from the experts.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.