GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Olivia's Gift, a model for nonprofit residential living for adults with severe disabilities, held it's Beach Bash fundraiser Wednesday night.

The fundraiser brings out more than 400 guests who raise money for the program. There was live music, dinner, tropical beverages, beach volleyball, limbo, hula hoops and plenty of kids activities at The Score on Northland Drive.

The money raised will go toward construction of an addition at Olivia's Gift 2 that will create more room for critical therapy and sensory programs.

Olivia's Gift provides nurturance and support to help adults with severe disabilities live rich lives and achieve their potential. There are programs, therapies and activities, as well as professional care to create a stimulating environment for residents.

When Olivia was 3, she wandered off and nearly drowned in a nearby pond. Paramedics were able to revive her, but she is now confined to a wheelchair and cannot talk, walk or take care of her most basic needs.

As a child, she went to the Lincoln School in Grand Rapids and had access friendship, support, advocacy and advanced therapies at the school.

Olivia's Gift opened in 2012 on Cascade Road on Forest Hills Avenue in 2016.

