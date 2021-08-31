On the day of their 47th wedding anniversary, South Haven shooting victim discharged from hospital alone

Barb was discharged on Tuesday, which would have been their 47th wedding anniversary. She now begins the rehabilitation process.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A random shooting on the South Haven Pier on Aug. 20 left a Kalamazoo man dead and his wife injured.

Charles Skuza, 73, and Barbara Skuza, 71, loved spending time at the South Haven beach in their retirement.

Chuck was a retired biologist who worked at a Kalamazoo hospital. That's where he met Barbara, who also worked there as a nurse.

Barb was discharged from Bronson Hospital Critical Car Unit on Tuesday, which would have been their 47th wedding anniversary. She begins the rehabilitation process at Mary Free Bed Hospital.

The family released this statement Tuesday:

The Skuza family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support. Barb continues to recuperate from this senseless act of violence. On the day that would mark Chuck and Barb’s 47th wedding anniversary, Barb is leaving Bronson Hospital Critical Care Unit and beginning the next phase of her recovery at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

Those who are close to Barb continue to maintain hope that she will make a full recovery. Please know that your thoughts and prayers are heard by both Barb and our family. We are grateful for the many words of encouragement, cards and flowers she continues to receive as she enters Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids to continue her recovery. We want to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at both the Kalamazoo Bronson and South Haven Bronson Hospitals.

