One person was airlifted to the hospital and several others are injured after a boat exploded at Pickwick Landing State Park on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a call about a boat exploding around 11:15 a.m.

That happened about half a mile upstream from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park. Officers reported a single vessel traveling upstream.

Seven people were onboard at the time of the explosion.

One person was airlifted, four were injured, and three others were transported to a local hospital according to TWRA.

Officials are continuing to investigate the situation.