One person was airlifted to the hospital and several others are injured after a boat exploded at Pickwick Landing State Park on Saturday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a call about a boat exploding around 11:15 a.m.
That happened about half a mile upstream from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park. Officers reported a single vessel traveling upstream.
Seven people were onboard at the time of the explosion.
One person was airlifted, four were injured, and three others were transported to a local hospital according to TWRA.
Officials are continuing to investigate the situation.