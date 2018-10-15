GRANT TWP., Mich. - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a collision in Newaygo County, Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Walnut Avenue and East 120th Street around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a pickup truck collided with a commercial vehicle box truck after not stopping at a stop sign.

The pickup truck driver, Richard Wright, 52, of Grant, was killed in the collision. The driver of the box truck, Brett Crowley, 49, of Montague, was transported to Gerber Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the crash, however, the department has already ruled out alcohol as a factor.

