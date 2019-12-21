HOUSTON — Houston Police said one woman was killed and another was severely injured after a "vicious" dog attack in north Houston early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened in the 5500 block of Arlington Street shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police said at about 5:48 a.m., a man called 911 saying his wife had been attacked by dogs. At 5:52 a.m., officers arrived on scene and discovered the woman suffered multiple dog bites. She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

At 5:55 a.m., Houston police received a call from the dogs' owner stating his dogs had attacked a woman and she was lying in a ditch in front of his home. Police responded to the dogs' owner's home and found the woman deceased with bite marks.

Police said the women were attacked by three pit bulls.

Staff at BARC, the Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control, confirmed that the dogs were taken to its animal shelter.

Police have checked with dispatch to see if there have been any calls in the past year on dog attacks in the area. There were zero reports.

Neighbors said Saturday these dogs have escaped in the past.

"Those same dogs always get out the gate," said Christopher Martin, who said he is friends with the injured woman. "They just don’t secure they dogs. You can see the big gap in the fence right there. Their dogs should have been taken away a long time ago."

Police said the dogs' owner is cooperating with the investigation. The case is being referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.

