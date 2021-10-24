One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at store in Muskegon Heights

Police were dispatched to the Shell Mart gas station around 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, where they found one man injured from gunfire. He later died.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A shooting left one dead and one hospitalized at the Shell Mart gas station in Muskegon Heights early Sunday morning, police say.

Muskegon Heights Police were dispatched to the site at 1 W. Sherman around 2:24 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 27-year-old man still in the store, suffering injuries from the shooting. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.

Another victim, a 31-year-old man, arrived to the hospital by a private vehicle and is still being treated for his injuries.

Detectives from Muskegon Heights and Michigan State Police have identified the suspects in the shooting and are working to apprehend them.

Muskegon Heights, Muskegon, Muskegon Township, Roosevelt Park, Norton Shores, Fruitport Township and Michigan State Police departments were all assisting at the scene.

