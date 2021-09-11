One dead, three injured following four-car crash in Allegan County

The cars were traveling on US-131 near the 55 mile marker.

A four-car crash in Allegan County on Saturday left one dead and three injured, Michigan State Police at the Wayland Post say.

Police say the 3 drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MDOT warned drivers to use caution while driving through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

