KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was killed in a house fire in Kentwood on Maplelawn Street SE and Madison Avenue, fire officials say.

Fire crews were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived, fire was filling at least one room in the home, leaving extensive damage.

No information has been released on the name of the victim.

Fire crews also gave no indication to the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

