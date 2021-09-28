One fatally stabbed, one hurt in Kentwood

The suspect ran from the scene. Police found someone matching the suspect's description and took them into custody.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A person was fatally stabbed and another person was injured in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:32 p.m., Kentwood Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue. Witnesses said an altercation broke out inside an apartment.

One person was stabbed and died at the scene. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their arms.

The suspect ran north from the apartment, witnesses said. Police found a person shortly after that matches the witness’ description in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue. They are currently in custody.

Police say there is no danger to the public at the time.

