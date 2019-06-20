BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Not long ago, a father and three of his sons were in a pretty bad accident. Recently, the son who was the most severely injured went home from the hospital. And he had a lot of friends waiting.

Be strong like Chase. These are students from Brookside Elementary School in Big Rapids are talking about Chase Fuller. Last week, they gave him a "Hero's Welcome home." Chase, his two brothers and father were in a car accident, and he's been recovering at Mary Free Bed Hospital in Grand Rapids. The Family has been updating everyone's progress on their Facebook page, and Chase looks to be in great spirits and healing well.

We want to send all our best to Chase and his family as they continue to heal. One Good Thing to them, everyone at Mary Free Bed and everyone who got out to welcome Chase home.

