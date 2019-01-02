FREMONT, Michigan — We've been talking about kids who relay on school meals for food, and when school is canceled, they may not eat.

Thankfully, a lot of people are stepping up. I want to tell you about one more.

Fremont High School principal Scott Sherman put a post up on Facebook yesterday. He was concerned about those kids who may be hungry.

He wrote, "If you need food, please message me. We will do our best to drop food off this evening to every student who needs it. Please, don't go hungry. Nobody will every know you messaged me. Please reach out if you need help."

Scott and several volunteers delivered more than 100 meals to help about 65 people.

On the original post - shared more than three thousand times - Scott thanks the numerous organizations and individuals who provided unsolicited help.

He had more than 50 people help deliver as far north as Manistee, and as far south as Jackson. He says any left over money will go to Hand-2-Hand, which serves hungry kids in schools. They're doing it again tomorrow.

Hungry kids are being fed because of what Scott Sherman, his volunteers and generous donors are doing.

They all get today's One Good Thing.

