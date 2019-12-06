MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Quick kudos to a local girl scout troop that has a history of doing good things.

This is taken directly from their Facebook page:

"Oakridge Girl Scout Troop 3800 spent the week honoring every police officer In Muskegon County by delivering packages to 397 police officials in 11 Precincts. Troop 3800 thanked them with personal cards written by girls and a box of cookies to each officer for their service... and making a difference in our community. Way to go Girls!!!!"

Way to go, indeed. Oakridge Girl Scout Troop 3800 gets today's One Good Thing.

