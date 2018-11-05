NORTON SHORES, Mich - Something really cool happened today at Western Michigan Christian High School in Norton Shores. They ended their first ever "Ride With Pride" raffle

Earlier in the year, students signed a behavior contract. They agreed to abide by school rules and local laws. So, no drinking, no texting and driving, getting the school work done on time. Today, still eligible middle schoolers could win a hoverboard. Freshmen and sophomores could win a scooter. And juniors and seniors could win a fully loaded 2010 Chevy Equinox. Each student was given a key. Only one would work. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Adam VanHoeven.

Adam, congrats. Also thanks to Meijer's Chevrolet of New Era for donating the car. Capstone companies for the hoverboard, and Ramos and Sons for the scooter. And, to Western Michigan Christian Middle and High for rewarding your kids in such a big and fun way, your "Ride With Pride" program gets today's One Good Thing.

