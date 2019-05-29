MUSKEGON, Mich. — More than a few schools locally are rewarding well-behaving students with a chance to win a new car. That's what we're highlighting today.

Western Michigan Christian School took part in the 'Ride with Pride' program again, having students sign a behavior contract at the beginning of the year.

If they followed all the rules and laws in and out of school, they got the chance to win a 2009 Chevy Malibu, courtesy of Meyers Chevrolet. A scooter and a hoverboard were also up for grabs for younger students.

A few weeks ago, Kaitlynn Summerfield pulled the winning key. But -- get this -- she was actually on her way to Rwanda for her Senior Service Project. She was watching on a phone as her friend started the car.

Principal Samuel Greer says, "This is an opportunity for our students to shine. Our students were challenged at the beginning of the year to rise up in their behavior, not to win prizes but to honor God in the way they live their lives. This event highlights that positive behavior. The more we can promote positive behavior and good choices by our students, the better off our communities will be." Agreed. The Ride with Pride program -- wherever it's used -- gets today's One Good Thing.

