GRAND RAPIDS - Last month, a whole lotta people bundled up for a day of golf for The First Tee of West Michigan at Kent Country Club.

Thirty-seven youth golfers paired up wth GVSU, Cornerstone and Calvin golfers for a nine-hole alternate shot round and a subsequent dinner provided by Tacos Cunado.

First Tee of West Michigan provides educational programs for young people. This year, more than 1,000 participated. A record for the organization.

Everyone who participated in that event - and, in particular, "The First Tee of West Michigan" - get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM