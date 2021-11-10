One injured after shooting in Grand Rapids, suspect still at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was injured after a shooting on Oakdale Street SE, near Eastern Avenue on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. near C&E Party Store. Police blocked off the Madison neighborhood area as they looked for the person responsible for the shooting.
The GRPD said the person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
