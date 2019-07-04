ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One woman was transported to Butterworth Hospital by LIFE EMS after being hit by another driver Saturday night.

22-year-old Jordain Davis was driving westbound on Lake Michigan Drive near 40th Avenue just before 10 p.m. when her moped was struck by 22-year-old Samantha Stoddard.

Authorities said both drivers were in the passing lane at the time of the crash.

Davis was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital but was in stable condition. Stoddard was not injured during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

