One injured, lanes closed after shooting near US-131

Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting near US-131.

Officers were dispatched to Logan Street and Century Avenue around 5:57 p.m. 

Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD are searching the area of US-131.

Lanes were closed for about 45 minutes while preliminary investigations were underway near Wealthy Street. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

