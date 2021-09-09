One injured, lanes closed after shooting near US-131

Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting near US-131.

Officers were dispatched to Logan Street and Century Avenue around 5:57 p.m.

Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD are searching the area of US-131.

Lanes were closed for about 45 minutes while preliminary investigations were underway near Wealthy Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

