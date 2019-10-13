GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a Grand Rapids home and caught fire, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD said the incident happened near Lake Drive SE and Fuller Avenue SE around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver was killed in the incident. Roads in the area are shut down and GRPD said it is still an active scene.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.