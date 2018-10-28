One person has died after a crash in Ottawa County. It happened on Lake Michigan Drive near 14th Ave. outside of Standale around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is told two vehicles were involved. The road was closed to traffic for several hours overnight as crews worked on the scene. It opened again just before 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

