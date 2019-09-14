OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash on Lake Michigan Drive Sunday morning. Investigators say two vehicles were traveling on Lake Michigan Drive in opposite directions when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle going eastbound veered into the path of the one going westbound. The two vehicles collided between Thomas Street NW and Mountain Ash Avenue NW.

The woman driving the westbound vehicle was hurt. First responders say she was alert and talking when she was taken to the hospital. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, the one that changed course, was pronounced dead on the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.