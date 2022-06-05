One killed, three injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Police investigating downtown Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids according to police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to Pearl Street NW near Ottawa Avenue around 12:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

One man was declared dead at the scene while three other men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The name of the victims have not been released.

GRPD Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.