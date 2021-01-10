One month left to enjoy Craft Pass GR

Experience Grand Rapids' Janet Korn says West Michigan tourism is thriving once again.

There's one more month to participate in the second annual Craft Pass GR.

It's an effort by Experience Grand Rapids to help visitors and residents alike to get a taste of Grand Rapids' craft beverage scene while supporting local craft beverage makers.

The free digital pass allows you to check in to participating locations and earn rewards.

"We have 26 breweries, cideries, and distilleries participating. The Craft Pass is a fun way to discover a new place or go back to your favorites," explained Experience Grand Rapids Vice President Janet Korn.

So far 2,000 people have participated and half of those are visitors.

It's no secret that the pandemic was very hard on local tourism, but Korn says the city had an excellent summer season.

"We've also had a really great September, we were blessed to have ArtPrize return, and we are also seeing the return of our meetings and conventions and that's really good for the downtown area," said Korn.

Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the benefits of the craft pass through October. For more information on how to use the pass, visit CraftPassGR.com or ExperienceGR.com.

