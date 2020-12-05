One-on-one with Mayor Pete on the presidential campaign

Nick LaFave talks with the former South Bend mayor about everything from reopening economies to Joe Biden's running mate search.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The presidential campaign is entering a new phase.

President Trump and former Vice President Biden are sending their surrogates out more frequently to deliver their message.

Today, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Below is a sampling of his interview with Nick LaFave.

Nick: "The president wants states to start re-opening to get people back to work. What's wrong with that right now?"

Buttigieg: "All of us want to get back to our jobs, back to our lives. Also, all of us want to be safe. And lives depend on whether this is done well or poorly. Unfortunately, the president said about two months ago anyone who wants a test can get it. That was a lie then and it isn't true now. We need to have greater testing capacity in order to re-open safely."

However, the U.S. has performed 8.7 million COVID-19 tests.

N: "They're not wrong when they say that is more than any other country in the world. Why is there still criticism of this president from the left when there's been that volume of tests."

B: "We are testing less per capita than many other countries. Many experts say we need five to 20 million tests every day in order to re-open safely. The American people are up to that job. This White House is not."

On the economy, most metrics, it was doing very well when the pandemic hit.

N: "How do you convince people to change their vote, when the economy was doing well until — what many consider to be a natural disaster — through no fault of this president?"

B: "It's certainly the case that in the early Trump Presidency there was job growth almost — and I stress almost — as good as there was in the Obama Presidency. But anything about early in this presidency or the Obama Presidency is a different universe than where we are now. If we want to get an economy that's going to serve the American people well, we've got to be looking to the future. And that means finding ways to support Americans knowing things are going to take a long time to get things back to the way they used to be and are never going to be quite the same."

