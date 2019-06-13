BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - One person was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown Township.

Barry County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Banfield Road north of Baseline Road just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Saturn Ion traveling southbound crossed the centerline of the road and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northbound.

The driver of the Ion was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Trailblazer was identified as Rebecca Rouse of Delton, Michigan. She was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both drivers were their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

