GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The intersection of Lane Avenue and Third Street is closed as crews investigate a car accident that left one car on its side.

The accident happened Saturday morning. Police on scene did not release much detail about those involved or what may have lead up to crash.

Officers did confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that one woman involved was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash will remain under investigation.

