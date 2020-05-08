Muskegon County teacher named Michigan Virutal's "Online Teacher of the Year"

Amy Smith, of Whitehall, Mich., was named the 2020 Michigan Virtual Online Teacher of the Year for excellence in the online classroom.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Lansing-based Michigan Virtual has named its 2020 "Online Teacher of the Year," selecting Amy Smith of Whitehall from more than 200 teachers who work for the non-profit organization.

"I was very surprised, very honored to receive the award," Smith said Wednesday.

Michigan Virtual serves students, schools and educators in the state, offering a variety of online courses. Last year more than 35,000 students in Michigan were enrolled in classes offered by Michigan Virtual.

Smith, a French language and health instructor, was selected for demonstrating excellence and making a positive impact in the online classroom and her ability to connect with students around the state from her home office.

"They'll tell me the name of their town and it's sometimes a place I've never heard of, but it's in Michigan," Smith said.

This past semester, 70 students enrolled in Smith's French class and 30 students took her health class.

While many public school teachers in Michigan were forced into online instruction, it's something Smith, a mother of two young children, chose to pursue because it allows her a flexible work schedule.

Smith says the flexible schedule also benefits students, as well as the diverse courses offered by Michigan Virtual, including courses which often aren't offered at a student's home public school district.

"They get the opportunity to take a French class when they wouldn't have that opportunity otherwise," Smith said.

The 2020 "Online Teacher of the Year" honor included letters of recognition from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan School Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

Michigan Virtual leaders were impressed by Smith's ability to connect with and inspire students.

"Amy has done an outstanding job in demonstrating her competency in instilling a thirst of knowledge and passion for the language and culture in her students in an online environment," said Jamey Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Michigan Virtual. "As we look toward the future of education, we're incredibly proud to honor an instructor who sets such a strong example for the role virtual education can play in students' success."

"I know firsthand through my own students' feedback that a positive relationship with an online teacher has an enormous impact on the students' wellbeing and success, both at a personal level and on an academic level," Smith said. "I have come to truly appreciate the adaptability and flexibility of online learning to meet both learner and teacher needs, circumstances and aspirations."

Smith is a graduate of Hope College in Holland, Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids and Western Governors University in Utah. She's been a Michigan Virtual instructor since 2015.

Her advice for students enrolled in online classes is to stick to a daily schedule, set goals, keep track of progress and take short breaks from the computer screen.

"And that means no technology. Give your eyes and your brain a break, and then come back to it for another half hour," Smith said.

She added that a student's success with online learning also depends on parental participation.

"Asking your student what did you learn today, show me what you did today, and show me what your class looks like," she said.

