GRAND RAPIDS, Mich: The Patriot Guard Riders are welcoming home active duty military and veterans to Grand Rapids. It's the 12 year they've done this at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, the day before Thanksgiving. All in an effort to say thank you.

It's a simple question, with deserving answer.

"Are you a veteran sir?" a member of the Patriot Guard Riders ask airport passengers.

The applause, the salute, and the American flags are welcoming home military members and veterans.

"We're just carrying on the tradition, thanking them and welcoming them home," Area captain for the Patriot Guard Riders Dani Jennings said. "It's overwhelming, it's awesome, especially the Vietnam veterans that were never welcomed home, just to understand that they feel welcomed, they feel loved and appreciated, it makes me feel good."

Even the littlest Americans are learning the value of the United States military.

"They need to understand that freedom isn't cheap, freedom is paid for in sweat and blood and tears," parent David Thomas said.

While some military members never come home, others haven't been home for years.

"They've missed many Christmas', Thanksgivings, holidays, birthdays - so we need to say thank you, because some of them have seen friends die," Thomas said. "They've sacrificed a lot of time and energy and some of the best years of their lives to serve in the U.S. military."

There will be another "Operation Handshake," the Friday before Christmas at the GRR airport, doing the same kind of thing - handing out candy canes and handshakes.

