Opponents of mask mandates speak out at Ottawa County Board of Commission Meeting

Many parents have shown up to express their disappointment with the county mandate imposed by the health department last week.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Opponents of Ottawa County's mask mandates for K-6th grade students have shown up to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioner's meeting Tuesday.

Our crew says the line to get into the meeting stretched out the door.

While there is nothing on the agenda surrounding mask mandates, many parents have shown up to express their disappointment with the county mandate imposed by the health department last week.

"The limited mask mandate order by our local health department has divided our community like no other issue in my lifetime," said Roger Bergman, the chair of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

"No matter what side of the issue you happen to be on, we remain a community, we have survived bigger challenges before," Bergman said. "We even survived an even more extensive mask mandate last year."

According to the Ottawa County Health Department, cases are higher in 2021 than in August 2020 and have been increasing for five consecutive weeks. Deaths in August 2021 are about the same as last year.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bergman said they will not respond to comments or questions after people address the board.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.