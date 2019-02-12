ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The organs of a nine-year-old boy Orangeburg County boy killed in a hunting accident will go toward saving three people's lives.

Colton Williams was killed on Thanksgiving Day in a rabbit hunting accident.

The boy's grandfather, says that three lives were saved by his donated kidney and liver. His family says the organs went to two other children in South Carolina and a child in Virginia as well.

"God has Colton in his arms now and we truly miss him but rest in the knowledge that we will see him again one day," his grandfather, Vince Furtick, wrote. "Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver. He was the brightest light in our lives and he will be missed greatly. Again, thank you."

According to the Orangeburg County Coroner, Williams was a fourth-grader at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

Family friend Colin Ashe told us a little about Williams, "a true outdoors man just like his daddy. He loved hunting, fishing, football and baseball. He idolized his dad and followed in every footstep he took."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and you can find the link here.

Williston School District made a Facebook post about the death of their student, writing "It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams. Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer."