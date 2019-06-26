GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Orion Construction and Orion Real Estate Solutions (ORES) have broken ground on a $19 million townhome project in the Michigan Oaks neighborhood.

Michigan Meadows will deliver 87 units with a variety of floor plans.

When the project is complete, Michigan Meadows will have 23 buildings through a 19-acre site with two-, three- and four-plex buildings with two and three-bedroom homes.

Units will range in size from 1,264 to 2,100 square feet with basements. The site will contain designated green spaces, protected wetlands and a pet park will be incorporated into the design following completion of construction in 2020.

“The spring rains have certainly complicated matters on this site particularly because of the types of soil we have. Fortunately, our team is well-versed in this type of situation. We’ve revised our schedule, made time up where we can, and thanks to our team, we’re still tracking progress on schedule,” noted Orion President Roger Rehkopf.

Each unit will have gas fireplaces, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel GE appliances with gas range, and a washer and dryer.

Orion Construction is the general contractor and ORES is the developer and owner.

