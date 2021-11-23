Ottawa Co. couple celebrates adoption day with two new additions to their family

The Jamiesons, who are from Fremont, adopted two children from the Ottawa County Court System.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Today was adoption day in Ottawa County, a time of celebration for one West Michigan family.

Alyvia and Chayce will spend the holidays with their new adopted family.

"We just don't want to be empty nesters. Like I told the judge, we're firm believers that what you teach the kids, they will teach for generations and generations," said Nolan Jamieson.

"They're really the only legacy you leave has nothing to do with money or your position in life."

More than 1,600 children have been adopted this year from Michigan's foster care system.

