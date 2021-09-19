Ottawa Co. police investigating shots fired in Holland

Police say no injuries have been reported.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired early Sunday morning in Holland.

Deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Butternut Drive just after 1 a.m. Police say a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot and there had been reports of shots fired. Evidence was found in the parking lot confirming witness accounts, according to police.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.