ALLENDALE, Mich. — Several Ottawa County first responder emergency groups participated in a search and rescue exercise Monday evening.

The exercise mission was to find a disorientated person who was lost in the woods.

The Allendale Fire Rescue, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, Zeeland Township Fire Department’s UAV (Drone) Unit, Wright-Tallmadge Fire Rescue, State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Ottawa County Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team all participated.

The practice took place on Warner Street in Allendale Township between 90th and 76th avenues.

"Do not be alarmed if you see increased activity with emergency responders in this area during this time. This is only a drill," the authorities said.

