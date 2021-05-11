Ottawa County holds vaccine clinic for children

The Pfizer children's vaccine was approved earlier this week, opening the doors for West Michigan kids to get their shot.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Pfizer children's vaccine was approved earlier this week, opening the doors for West Michigan kids to get their shot.

A vaccine clinic was held for any parent interested in getting their child vaccinated in Ottawa County Saturday morning.

The new vaccine allows schools in Kent and Ottawa counties to ditch their mask mandate by January 2, 2022.

Organizers of the clinic say that's why getting your child vaccinated in crucial.

"We're really encouraging parents who want their kids vaccinated to get the process started before November 29," says Alison Clark, communications specialist for Ottawa County.

"If they do that, that allows enough time for their children to be fully vaccinated before they go back to school after winter break," she said.

Kent and Muskegon counties started giving vaccines Friday.

A full list of where to get your child vaccinated can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's where the COVID vaccine for kids is being offered in West Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.