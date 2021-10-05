Ottawa County Jail suspends 'non-essential activities' after 6 people test positive for COVID

An additional 35 people are in a 10-day quarantine.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is suspending non-essential activities in the jail after six people tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said two inmates tested positive for the virus and had minor symptoms, while four other asymptomatic inmates tested positive as well.

At this point, the health department traced the close contacts of the people who tested positive, and an additional 35 people in the jail are in a 10-day quarantine.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said everyone at the jail has access to testing and vaccines.

The Sheriff's Office is hopeful these measures will mitigate any further COVID-19 spread in the corrections facility.

