GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has approved the creation of a new, locally-driven financial tool to help battle brownfields and blight in the county.

The new program, called the Brownfield Incentive Program (BIP), will help incentivize the redevelopment of brownfield properties with local funding.

The fund, managed by the Ottawa County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (OCBRA), consists of certain revenues generated under the Brownfield Redevelopment Act, and from an Urban Cooperation Agreement with the Ottawa County Land Bank Authority which provided funding for the BIP because of their shared goal of revitalizing vacant and underutilized land in Ottawa County.

Ottawa County approved the creation of BIP because grants and loan funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are limited.

The benefits of incentivizing the redevelopment of brownfield properties include:

Returning problematic properties to the tax rolls

Attracting developers to brownfields, creating jobs and investment.

Increasing the value of nearby properties

Reducing sprawl by reusing properties with existing infrastructure

In many contaminated, underutilized or blighted properties that qualify as brownfields, developers are hit with extra costs if they want to build their project on brownfield property. However, under BIP, the projects could potentially receive "bonus points" on their application if they help address locally important social or economic issues like the affordable housing deficit, dwindling groundwater resources or inclusivity.

For more information on the BIP, contact OCBRA at 616-738-4852, plan@miottawa.org or by visiting miottawa.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.