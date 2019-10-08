OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Family and police are searching for an Ottawa County man who has been reported missing.

Carlos Rodriguez was last seen on Aug. 7.

Rodriguez, from Holland, is a 50-year-old male. He is listed at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark brown hair and tattoos on both arms, as well as one on his neck.

If you have any information about Rodriguez's whereabouts, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or call 911.

