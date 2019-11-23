OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- Two drivers were injured in a crash in Ottawa County Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Quincy Street.

An investigation shows that a 21-year-old Holland woman was driving westbound on Quincy and did not stop at the stop sign on 72nd. She hit a northbound truck driven by a 66-year-old Allendale man. Both vehicles rolled over and came to rest in a yard on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The woman was momentarily trapped in the vehicle, and after she was removed by Zeeland Township Fire and Rescue, she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Allendale man refused transport to the hospital.

A passenger in the Holland woman's vehicle was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

