Deputies on scene of a standoff in Crockery Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 10 a.m.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old person has barricaded themselves inside a home with a firearm in Crockery Township on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene in the 10000 block of the Walnut Drive where they say a suspect has refused to come out of the home.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident started around 10 a.m. and the person threatened deputies with a firearm while they were investigating reports of a disorderly person.

No injuries have been reported, and the sheriff's office says more information is to come.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more details.

