OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office will be keeping a close eye on drivers until the new year as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Sheriff's deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1, 2020, with the goal to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road and prevent serious injury or fatal traffic crashes involving impaired drivers.

The Office of Highway Safety and Planning has partnered with state agencies along with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to provide extra law enforcement during this time period.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office notes alcohol is not the only substance that impairs your ability to drive. Prescription and illegal drugs will also impair your ability to drive and as a result, you can be arrested for impaired driving.

