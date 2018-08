If you were looking to live in a mansion, would you ask someone who lives in a box how to get there? Of course not! You’d ask someone with a proven track record. That’s exactly what we did when we spoke with the father/daughter team from Mattson Financial. Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward had advice for creating a retirement success story. For more information about Mattson Financial, or to schedule an appointment about your own financial future, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com

© 2018 WZZM