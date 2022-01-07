Outdoor activities highlight winter weekend events in West Michigan

World of Winter kicked off Friday night with multiple art installations around town.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Between freezing temperatures and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, you may be wondering to yourself, how can I safely get out of the house?

Well, downtown Grand Rapids has an answer for you at the World of Winter event.

"People want to get out," says Raul Alvarez with the event.

And World of Winter is a great place to do it. The two month long free event kicked off Friday night with multiple art installations around town.

"The idea behind it was getting people outside to take advantage of the cold climate in the snow," says Alvarez.

Each installation is interactive, like Submergence, which has you walking through a tunnel of lights. And check the calendar online for the rotating events each night.

"Between that, and the live music, and the silent disco and the scavenger hunt, the entire family can come and enjoy this," says Alvarez. "That's the best part about it."

Looking for something a little more extreme? Cannonsburg Ski Area opened up Friday for you to hit the slopes.

"People are just completely stoked," says Cannonsburg's marketing director Danielle Musto.

Originally slated for Saturday, the ski area surprised skiers, snowboarders and tubers by opening a day early on Friday.

"Being able to open a day early for us, it feels like Christmas today all over again," says Musto.

Cannonsburg opens at 9 a.m. Saturday for skiing and snowboarding, and tubing will open at 10 a.m.

